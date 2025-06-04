Things got lively during a DOGE subcommittee hearing on Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California called out GOP Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene for trying to run away from President Donald Trump’s "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act”—which she voted for.

“Chairwoman Greene, I understand, now regrets voting for this bill, as she mentioned yesterday. Is that correct, Chairwoman Greene?” Garcia asked, leading to a heated exchange.

Garcia: “I think you say now you regret voting for the bill. Is that correct?” Greene: “The bill actually destroys what you guys voted for for the past four years. And I'm proud to have voted for that bill to fund border security.” Garcia: “Actually, Chairwoman, yesterday you actually said that you regret actually voting for the bill.”

Despite Greene’s insistence that she’s “proud” to have supported the bill—which is projected to strip health care from millions of Americans, slash food assistance for working families, and add trillions to the federal deficit—she was singing a song of regret just one day earlier.

"Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” Greene wrote on X Tuesday.

Greene’s 180-degree turn reflects a bigger pattern among the Republican Party, as well as top billionaire Elon Musk, of promising one thing while pushing contradicting policies that hurt their own voters, most of whom aren’t wealthy enough to weather the fallout if this bill becomes law.

Greene can teeter back and forth all she wants, but the truth is apparent: She stands for no one but herself.