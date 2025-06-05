Conservative pundit and self-described political “nepo baby” Meghan McCain has endorsed a medically questionable vaccine detox after previously advocating for vaccinations at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post to X on Wednesday, McCain falsely claimed that “concerning data continues to emerge regarding mRNA vaccines and their unforeseen health impacts.” She went on to call for these vaccines to be pulled from the market.

The post was an endorsement for Ultimate Spike Detox from the Wellness Company and advertised the use of a coupon code using her name.

“Detox” products for vaccinations are fake, quack science. The product that McCain has endorsed comes from Dr. Peter McCullough, whose credentials were revoked by the American Board of Internal Medicine after he promoted anti-vaccination nonsense about COVID-19. McCullough’s company has also been connected to other right-wing conspiracy theorists like Kari Lake and Laura Loomer.

It’s never good wen your company is associated with right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

Before she got paid to hawk McCullough’s “detox,” McCain previously advocated for vaccination. Back in 2021, she argued online with rapper Nicki Minaj after Minaj promoted the allegation that vaccination causes impotence.

“You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans. Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad,” McCain wrote.

That same year, McCain also complained that the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine was not happening fast enough and whined that more vulnerable citizens were being prioritized for access to the vaccine.

McCain revealed in 2022 that she and her husband, conservative pundit and plagiarist Ben Domenech, contracted COVID-19 and advocated for more readily available treatments and testing.

In short, McCain seemed to have had a very different worldview before the Wellness Company endorsement opportunity presented itself.

McCain was launched into the world of conservative punditry because her father was serial failed presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, now deceased. McCain loves to invoke her relationship with her father while opining.

At the same time she has used her role in the public eye, particularly during her stint as a panelist on ABC’s “The View” to push lies about Democrats and liberalism on issues like abortion. McCain has also called for cruelty toward immigrant refugees, arguing on the same side of the issue as President Donald Trump, who she has occasionally criticized.

In contrast to McCain’s reliance on her family name to maintain her role in the public eye, former first daughter Malia Obama was recently listed in the credits for a film she directed and wrote as “Malia Ann,” leaving off her world-famous moniker.

“We respected the fact that she's trying to make her way,” her mother Michelle Obama said on a recent podcast. Former President Obama noted on a podcast in October that his daughter wanted viewers to watch the film without being influenced by her name.

“I think our daughters go out of their way to not try to leverage that,” Obama said.

That kind of thing would probably be a bridge too far for Meghan “my father” McCain.