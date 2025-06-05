The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on artificial intelligence Thursday got interesting when Democrats moved to subpoena Elon Musk, catching the handful of Republicans present off guard.

The move forced Chair Nancy Mace to suspend proceedings while the GOP scrambled to block it.

Mace’s general ineptitude and shittiness shone through as she attempted to deflect from her and other GOP failures. But Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who is adept at highlighting Republican inadequacies, made sure to call out the delay for what it was.

"I am seeking an inquiry to determine whether or not it is okay to put it into the record that at the time that this motion was called, only Mr. Gosar, Mr. Grothman, Mr. Higgins, Mr. Fallon, and Mr. Crane—along with yourself—were the only Republicans that were actually in the room,” she said.

Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, the top-ranking Democrat on the panel, moved to subpoena Musk, highlighting the billionaire’s role as the architect of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Behind him, aides held up signs reading, “Was Elon Musk on drugs when he stole your private data?” and, “The American people deserve answers.”

Crockett, one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars, continues to publicly combat the blaring ignorance of the GOP. Her intelligence, gender, race, and success with the American public have made her a target for right-wing attacks. Mace, on the other hand, is known to her inner circle as someone who is “full of shit.”

Today’s spectacle shows that, even though their two daddies are fighting, Republicans remain too cowardly to take a principled stance on anything.