President Donald Trump isn't mad about his ugly and public break up with his billionaire benefactor and now-former co-President Elon Musk.

He’s fine! Everything is fine! Never been better!

At least, that's what he called multiple reporters on Thursday and Friday to insist upon, as Americans point and laugh that Trump’s sugar daddy is now trashing Trump’s signature piece of legislation, drawing attention to Trump’s ties to noted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and even calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump told CNN's Dana Bash in a phone conversation that he's "not even thinking about" Musk and that he won't be speaking to his now former First Buddy anytime soon.

Bash recounted her conversation with the scorned commander in chief: “He said, ‘He’s got a problem. The poor guy’s got a problem.’ I said, ‘So no call with Elon now?’ And he said, ‘No, I won’t be speaking to him for a while, I guess, but I wish him well.’”

Trump also called CBS News correspondent Robert Costa to say he's "totally" focused on his presidency and not at all focused on Musk. "I don't focus on anything else," Trump told Costa of his presidency.

He told Politico's Dasha Burns that his public breakup with Musk is "okay," and that his presidency is “going very well, never done better.”

In a call with the New York Post—which poked fun at Trump’s break-up with Musk on the tabloid’s front page—Trump said he wasn’t surprised about the fact that his friendship with Musk went south.

“Nothing catches me by surprise. Nothing,” Trump told the Post, adding that everything is awesome!

“The numbers are through the roof, the stock market is up, billions are pouring in from tariffs, and my poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been. Other than that, what can I tell you, right?” Trump said.

But Trump got a little fiestier with ABC News' Jonathan Karl, telling him that Musk is “the man who has lost his mind" and that he's “not particularly" interested in speaking to Musk, even though Musk wants to talk.

It’s as if he’s going through the five stages of grief in real time. Denial (insisting that he’s not mad Musk is trashing him), and anger (insulting Musk as having lost his mind) are up first. We’ll see when he gets to bargaining, depression, and later, acceptance.

But it’s safe to say, if Trump is speaking to reporters to insist that he's fine and not thinking about Musk, he is absolutely thinking about Musk—who could use his immense wealth to go after Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Ultimately right now, Trump is the living embodiment of the infamous Dril tweet :