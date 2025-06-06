Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth seems to think that one of his job duties is filming sultry little sweat fests of himself working out on the beach to prove that he’s a big, strong man.

Hegseth used the anniversary of D-Day, the day that led to Germany’s liberation from Nazi rule, as an excuse to share a workout video Friday.

“We will never forget D-DAY,” he captioned the video of himself carrying a soldier along with several other military members.

x I had the privilege of doing PT at Omaha Beach. Where so many made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.



We will never forget D-DAY. pic.twitter.com/a9GHG687A7 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) June 6, 2025

Ironically, his boss did seem to forget the historical importance of D-Day during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Thursday. After President Donald Trump called the invasion of Nazi-controlled Normandy “not a pleasant day,” Merz clarified that the day was actually what led to “the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship.”

But Hegseth isn’t alone in forgoing his actual responsibilities in the Trump administration to play influencer.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cosplays as a firefighter.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has made a splash as a cosplay queen over the past few months, including dressing as a firefighter, an ICE agent, and a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Even Attorney General Pam Bondi has joined the trend. In April, she wore a personalized lab coat, pretending to be a scientist at the Drug Enforcement Agency for a day.

Of course, Bondi has been spending the majority of her time on Fox News, which, as someone who should have her hands full at the Department of Justice, might be a bit concerning.

Then again, Trump did pick a former MTV reality star as his transportation secretary and an heiress of a wrestling franchise as his education secretary, so it does seem to add up when you really think about it.