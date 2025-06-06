Congressional Democrats—and even a few Republicans—are torching Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois for her racist social media post attacking a Sikh religious leader who delivered Friday’s prayer on the House floor.

In the now-deleted post, Miller misidentified Giani Surinder Singh, who leads a Sikh congregation in New Jersey, as Muslim and claimed he should have “never been allowed” to give the prayer. She also declared that Congress should support the “truth” that “America was founded as a Christian nation,” according to screenshots shared by multiple outlets.

Democrats wasted no time slamming Miller for her remarks.

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, shown in July 2024.

“Mary, you’re a racist, bigoted, disgusting, and shameful person. You don’t deserve to represent anyone in public office,” said Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, Democrat of Florida.

“It’s deeply troubling that someone with such contempt for religious freedom is allowed to serve in this body,” added Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Democrat of New Jersey. “This should have never been allowed to happen.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California also took a swing, writing: “I often say that I serve in Congress with some of the greatest minds of the 18th century. With Rep. Miller I may need to take it back a few more centuries.”

“What’s deeply disturbing is the blatant ignorance and anti-Sikh, anti-Muslim xenophobia coming from my colleague across the aisle,” said Democratic Rep. Grace Meng of New York. “There is no place in our country, and especially the Halls of Congress, for this hate and intolerance. The tweet may have been deleted, but we still have the receipts.”

And Rep. Veronica Escobar, Democrat of Texas, reminded Miller what the Constitution says: “Our country was founded on the Constitution—which happens to care enough about freedom of religion that it’s in the very first amendment. Not only is this racist, it dishonors the ‘founding document’ you referenced.”

Republican Rep. David Valadao of California, shown in September 2016.

Even some Republicans took issue with the post.

Rep. David Valadao, Republican of California, said he was “troubled” by Miller’s comments. “Throughout the country—and in the Central Valley—Sikh-Americans are valued and respected members of our communities, yet they continue to face harassment and discrimination.”

GOP Rep. Mike Lawyer of New York also weighed in, saying, “While yes, we are a nation rooted in Judeo-Christian values and our laws reflect that, we are also a nation that recognizes we are all God’s children and whatever our differences, we can and should respect differences of faith.”

All the worse for Miller, she left out—or didn’t know—a key detail: Singh wasn’t some left-wing plant. He was invited by a Republican, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

Miller’s post was deleted not long after going up. She replaced it with a similarly worded post correcting Singh’s religion. But then that post was deleted as well. And she hasn’t offered any further clarification or apology. That silence speaks volumes.

This isn’t Miller’s first time drawing national outrage.

Just before she was sworn in back in 2021, she said at a rally, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” The event took place on Jan. 5, 2021, one day before the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters.

In 2022, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Miller called the decision a “historic victory for white life.” Her office later claimed she misread her prepared remarks, but the phrase echoed rhetoric around the “great replacement theory,” a false conspiracy theory that claims lax immigration policies are being used to weaken white people’s influence in the U.S.

This week, Miller introduced a resolution to declare June, which is nationally recognized as Pride Month, as “Family Month.” The effort was cosponsored by 18 House Republicans.

Miller’s social media post wasn’t just another gaffe. It was a glaring reminder of the religious bigotry still tolerated in parts of the Republican Party.