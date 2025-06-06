A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Shiny new AI contradicts EPA chief's do-nothing climate change stance

Who will win: evil or the bots?

Hey, Trump—your tariffs are still killing manufacturing jobs

So much for bringing all the jobs back.

How Trump and Musk went from best friends to frenemies to nuclear war

It’s been a hell of a journey.

Cartoon: New lawn sign

Talk about burying your campaign.

White House guy tries to spin disappointing job reports—using racism

When it comes to the Trump administration, it’s always the right time for racism.

Trump wants you to know he's definitely not mad about Musk dissing him

He’s totally fine, he says, as he wistfully stares out the window …

