A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Shiny new AI contradicts EPA chief's do-nothing climate change stance
Who will win: evil or the bots?
Hey, Trump—your tariffs are still killing manufacturing jobs
So much for bringing all the jobs back.
How Trump and Musk went from best friends to frenemies to nuclear war
It’s been a hell of a journey.
Cartoon: New lawn sign
Talk about burying your campaign.
White House guy tries to spin disappointing job reports—using racism
When it comes to the Trump administration, it’s always the right time for racism.
Trump wants you to know he's definitely not mad about Musk dissing him
He’s totally fine, he says, as he wistfully stares out the window …
