Back when the magic was still there, President Donald Trump bought a Tesla with great fanfare, turning the White House driveway into a tacky infomercial in a bid to shore up former bestie Elon Musk’s flailing car company.

But now that things have soured between the two, it’s a much different story.

Since Trump just can’t bear to look at the Tesla any longer, he told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he’s considering selling it or giving it away.

“We’re told that Tesla, the red Tesla with Florida tags, is either going to be given away or sold off,” Doocy said.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk give a tacky infomercial for Tesla on the White House South Lawn in March, when Tesla stock was tanking.

A senior White House official also confirmed that Trump is considering selling the car.

No, Trump isn’t going to give the car back. But he also can’t bear to look at the thing. This breakup is so tawdry—so high school—but it’s playing out on a national scale, and we can’t look away. We also have to deal with the absurdity of hacks like Doocy reporting this as if it’s meaningful news.

The Tesla purchase was always ridiculous, particularly given that current and former presidents can’t drive on public roads for security reasons. Besides, he already has his souped-up golf cart.

According to Doocy, since the big Tesla sale-a-thon on the South Lawn, the Tesla has been in the White House driveway. Again, so, so tacky.

Tesla’s stock was in free fall in March, and the purchase was intended to boost sales. This was a team effort, with Attorney General Pam Bondi threatening to prosecute Tesla Takedown protesters as domestic terrorists, a totally normal and sane thing to do.

After an absolutely brutal first quarter, where Tesla reported a 71% slide from the same time last year, Musk had to start offering discounts. Last month, Tesla dropped the price of a Cybertruck from $100,000 to $65,400—and that was before the more than 14% drop in Tesla stock on Thursday.

So now Musk is offering 0% interest on Cybertrucks. He really needs to move those things, especially since there are now so many unsold Teslas that dealerships don’t have enough space to store them all. In Detroit, Tesla started stashing Cybertrucks in a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot.

It isn’t just that people aren’t buying new Teslas. The used market for Teslas has also nosedived, in no small part because Tesla owners are dumping their cars as they don’t want to be associated with Musk.

No one knows how much Trump actually paid for the cherry-red Model S, which cost roughly $80,000 in March. Though Trump bragged about not wanting a discount, the official statement on the purchase was “at a market rate.” But if Trump paid anything close to $80,000, he’s definitely not going to get that back. The price for pre-owned Model S Teslas is down 17.2%.

Everyone knows there’s no way that Trump will eat a loss here, so we’ll probably soon see the South Lawn transformed into a used car showroom to auction off the Tesla at an inflated price to some weirdo true believer, who will then probably do something like destroy it on camera.

Truly, it’s just as the Founding Fathers intended.