Friday News reports revealed that, after months of legal battles, the Trump administration is finally bringing home Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland resident who was wrongly deported and detained in El Salvador due to an “administrative error.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi took time away from dealing with her recent ethics complaint to hold a press conference to criminally charge Abrego Garcia, blaming him for every human trafficking and immigration horror story imaginable.

“He made over 100 trips, the grand jury found, smuggling people throughout our country—MS-13 members, violent gang terrorist organization members—throughout our country,” she said.

Bondi also explained how a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, where Abrego Garcia was given a warning for an expired driver’s license, evolved into deporting him to El Salvador with no due process, claiming to have “recently found facts.”

“Donald Trump is now president of the United States, and our borders are again secure,” she said. “And thanks to the bright light that has been shined on Abrego Garcia, this investigation continued with actually amazing police work. And we were able to track this case and stop this international smuggling ring from continuing.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that Abrego Garcia is a high-ranking member of a criminal gang. Trump himself has promoted this narrative, sharing a clearly doctored photo purporting to show gang-related tattoos on Garcia’s hand.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers have steadfastly maintained his innocence, saying that there is no evidence connecting him with international gang activity.

The good news is that Garcia is home now and should be allowed to defend himself in court, where photoshopped images will hopefully not be considered solid evidence.