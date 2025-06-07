Donald Trump and Elon Musk are fighting—and their wretched personalities have led to a very ugly breakup.

However, that’s just the icing on top of the GOP’s terrible week! Between right-wing media having conniptions over Wall Street’s delicious new name for Trump’s terrible trade policies, Education Secretary Linda McMahon babbling before Congress, and Sen. Joni Ernst’s morbid declaration during a rare town hall, Republicans are going through a well-earned rough patch.

And it’s all on video!

Democrats have found a tasty new way to mock President Donald Trump for his repeated habit of walking back from his tariff threats, and Fox News was very upset about it.

Sean Hannity could barely keep it together after reports that Wall Street traders had adopted the acronym “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out) as a shorthand for the pattern of Trump pulling back on destructive tariffs after making tough-sounding announcements.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa made some callous and disgusting comments about her support for Medicaid cuts during a town hall on May 30, telling constituents that “we all are going to die,” which has earned her a top Democratic challenger in 2026: JD Scholten!

x YouTube Video

A House committee hearing on artificial intelligence got interesting Thursday when Democrats moved to subpoena Elon Musk. This caught chair Nancy Mace and the pitiful number of other Republicans present off guard, which Jasmine Crockett made sure to call out.

x YouTube Video

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut leveled Education Secretary Linda McMahon during a tense exchange at a hearing on Wednesday.

“You're talking out of both sides of your mouth,” Hayes told McMahon, who was attempting to separate Holocaust education from African American studies within what she considers to be diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Things got lively during a DOGE subcommittee hearing on Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California called out GOP Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene for trying to run away from President Donald Trump’s "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act”—which she voted for.

“Chairwoman Greene, I understand, now regrets voting for this bill, as she mentioned yesterday. Is that correct, Chairwoman Greene?” Garcia asked, leading to a must-watch heated exchange.

What a wonderful week of wild Republican disarray!

For more video content, please check out Daily Kos on YouTube.