As always, if you find value in this work I do, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining my weekly newsletter, Sparky’s List! You can get it in your inbox or read it on Patreon, the content is the same. Don’t forget to visit the Tom Tomorrow Merchandise Mall, and, if you’re so inclined, follow me on Bluesky!

Also, below the fold there’s some art I created for the NO KINGS protests, which you are welcome to download and print up for posters or whatever. It’s also available on shirts at my Threadless store, though if you want one by the weekend I’d use expedited shipping (and I can’t make any promises, I am only the artist).