President Donald Trump is spoiling for a fight in California.

Over the weekend, protests against immigration raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Los Angeles intensified as Trump demanded a military response to people exercising their right to protest. The protests follow a push by the Trump team for more immigration raids, disrupting local communities and lives, with ICE bragging on social media that they had arrested 118 people during a June 6 raid.

Protesters gather at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation on on June 6, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles area residents organized protests against ICE beginning Friday, after the agency swept up migrants at Home Depot locations. The situation escalated after Trump wrote “bring in the troops” on his social media account and signed a memo Sunday night authorizing the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to the area.

Trump’s actions were slammed by LA Mayor Karen Bass, who said in a message to residents, “What we’re seeing in our city is chaos provoked by the Trump Administration.” Bass specifically noted, “When you raid Home Depots and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you run armored caravans through our streets, you cause fear and panic.”

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard. The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on Monday.

Police have used flash bang grenades, rubber bullets, and other weapons against protesters and journalists in the ensuing chaos.

x Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi was shot in the leg with a rubber bullet by an officer in Los Angeles: — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T02:37:19.042Z

The escalation follows a reported push at the highest levels of the Trump administration for more visible immigration enforcement after early efforts have fizzled.

A May 30 report in the conservative Washington Examiner revealed that ICE agents are feeling pressured to inflate deportation and arrest numbers. Multiple immigration officials told the outlet that Stephen Miller, senior Trump aide and the architect of Trump’s anti-immigrant policies in both of his administrations, has spearheaded the effort.

“They’ve been threatened, told they’re watching their emails and texts and Signals,” an official told the Examiner, referencing the intensified focus from higher-ups. Miller reportedly held a meeting with ICE officers, directors, and special agents and told them, “You guys aren’t doing a good job. You’re horrible leaders.”

“Stephen Miller wants everybody arrested. ‘Why aren’t you at Home Depot? Why aren’t you at 7-Eleven?'” an official told the Examiner.

Within days, operations began in Los Angeles, triggering a response in the community.

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump routinely lied about the criminal danger posed by undocumented immigrants. Trump regularly exaggerated the overall number and rates of crime purportedly committed by migrants—returning to his longtime racist obsession with blaming this mostly Latino segment of the population.

In office, Trump and his team are finding out that there aren’t the numbers to justify his dangerous rhetoric and so they have instead done things like abducting dissenters and deporting people who haven’t been convicted of any crime.

California officials like Newsom and Bass have made it clear to Trump that they do not want the National Guard operating in their state and city. The state of California is planning to file a lawsuit on Monday challenging President Trump’s order federalizing its National Guard forces, according to The New York Times.

Trump wants an excuse to attack the left and continue to justify his anti-immigrant bigotry, so he will continue to escalate. And while things seem to finally be calming down in downtown LA, protests are expected in more than a dozen cities nationwide.