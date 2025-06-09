A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Virginia’s Republicans all hate each other—and it's glorious

From porn to backstabbing, this story has it all.

​​Americans see big pain in Trump's 'Beautiful Bill'

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but there’s none to find in this bill.

Trump tries to turn California into a war zone as protesters fight back

You’re either with Trump’s immigration policies or it’s war.

Cartoon: Bad trip

That still doesn’t explain it.

Democratic governors blast Trump's illegal invasion of California

It’s a united front against “an alarming abuse of power.”

Senator calls out Trump for using military as political weapon

“The message is simply, if you're violent in service of a Republican cause, you'll get a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card.”

Trump’s border czar threatens to arrest Gavin Newsom—then chickens out

He sure seems to be all talk.

