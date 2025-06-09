It took House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just one explosive minute to spotlight the stunning hypocrisy of the Trump administration’s failure to deliver on any of the president’s campaign promises while branding critics and protesters of his heinous deportation policies as “insurrectionists.”

“You know what he did on Day 1? He pardoned hundreds of violent felons who brutally beat police officers. That's the insurrection,” Jeffries said. “The notion that Donald Trump and his minions—his sycophants here in the House of Representatives or in the Senate, who are nothing more than a reckless rubber stamp for Donald Trump's extreme agenda—are going to lecture America about issues of law and order? Get lost. We’re not feeling you at all. You have zero credibility on this issue.”

Trump, a convicted felon who masquerades as a so-called law and order president, has spent much of his second term pardoning fellow felons, including more than 1,500 actual convicted insurrectionists, in a bid to distract from his ongoing failures.

As Democratic representative Jeffries pointed out, those failures include damaging our standing with allies and failing to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump has also initiated a chaotic trade war with the world, raising costs on goods for Americans—and there’s no end in sight.

While the dumpster fire that is the Trump administration rages on, being able to articulate the damage right-wing hypocrisy inflicts upon America and the world in just one minute is a true talent.