President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would consider deporting former ally Elon Musk after the two influential right-wing figures renewed their cringe-inducing feud.

Trump said he would “have to take a look” into deporting Musk after a reporter asked him what his response was to a recent acrimonious back-and-forth between the two.

Trump often makes idle threats and claims he will “look into” an issue, only to never to address it again. But the statement was a clear sign that recent attempts to reunite Musk and Trump after their public meltdown haven’t worked.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York memorably mocked the Musk-Trump spat back in June, telling reporters, “The girls are fighting, aren’t they?”

x AOC: The girls are fighting aren’t they — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-06-05T23:57:21.442Z

“The girls” are at war again, it seems, and the cause of the renewed divide is the Trump-backed “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which is currently under consideration by Congress. What concerns Musk and Trump aren’t the provisions of the legislation that would cut off access to health care for millions of Americans, or the other proposals that would transfer even more wealth to the richest Americans, such as Musk and Trump.

No, Musk—who is worth around $400 billion—is upset because the bill isn’t cruel enough and doesn’t cut enough of the social safety net.

On X, Musk called the legislation an “insane spending bill” and said that if it passes, he would swiftly form a new political party, titled the “America Party.”

“Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he wrote on Monday.

Despite his claims, much of the Democratic Party’s platform is supported by a decisive majority of the electorate.

Musk has also threatened to fund and support primary opponents to Republicans “who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history.”

Then-President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk in November 2024, in Boca Chica, Texas.

As a reminder, Musk spent millions to elect Trump and other Republicans in 2024, often using deceptive advertising and open attempts to pay off voters.

Trump was not happy about Musk’s attacks on the bill and whined on his social media account.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” he posted just a little past midnight on Tuesday morning.

Trump also threatened to have the so-called Department of Government Efficiency—which he created as a vehicle for Musk to attack the federal government—look into Musk’s billions in government contracts.

The Trump-Musk fight was predicted shortly after the two men first united during the 2024 campaign, and it has played out on the biggest public stage that exists, to the amusement, annoyance, and harm of millions. They both have such an inflated sense of self-importance there was never a chance they could keep themselves in check for long.

But when they worked in concert, via the presidential campaign and then DOGE, their unified work took a sledgehammer to decades of infrastructure, funding, and international and domestic relations that helped and protected millions of people. Also, a new study published in the esteemed medical journal The Lancet estimated that ongoing cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development—one of Musk and DOGE’s top targets for elimination—could lead to 14 million additional deaths by 2030.

“The girls” are in a feud state again, but they have destroyed real lives along the way, and everyone will be dealing with the murderous fallout from their work for years to come.