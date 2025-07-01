On Tuesday, the Senate passed President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act"—a cruel piece of legislation that strips health care and SNAP benefits from millions of Americans to cut taxes for the wealthy and beef up Trump's immigration gestapo.

After more than 24 hours of debate and amendment votes, the bill passed by a vote of 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

Vice President JD Vance, seated center, breaks a 50-50 tie to push forward President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” on July 1.

For a while, it was unclear if the bill could pass, as four GOP Senators—Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaksa—expressed reservations with the legislation.

But in the end, Murkowski caved after Republican leadership made a specific carve out for Alaskans to mitigate the devastating Medicaid cuts that other states will now face. Murkowski also got a tax exemption for whaling boat captains added to the bill.

"My hope is that the House is gonna look at this and recognize that we're not there yet,” Murkowski told reporters, expressing doubt for a bill that she literally voted to pass.

The bill now heads back to the House, which will have to approve the Senate’s changes before it can make its way to Trump's desk.

The Senate’s version of the bill makes even more cuts to Medicaid than the House version, with the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office saying that nearly 17 million people will lose their health insurance if the bill becomes law. The Senate version also cut back on the House’s effort to exempt some tax on tips.

Demonstrators carry cardboard caskets in front of the U.S. Capitol in protest of President Donald Trump's “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act” on June 30.

Vance called those devastating cuts to Medicaid “immaterial” as he sought to build Republican support for the legislation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement that his chamber will convene soon to accept the Senate’s changes and pass the bill before Trump’s arbitrary July 4 deadline.

“The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are crowing about hating the Senate's changes and demanding changes of their own.

For example, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina called the Senate bill “a non-starter,” while Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said he’s not on board yet.

“I want to vote yes, but I can't vote yes just because they say I have to. I can't vote yes just because everybody says we got to get it done by July 4th,” Roy said.

But, as always, never bet against the naysayers folding when Trump demands their fealty.

On the other hand, Democrats intend to hold Republicans accountable for supporting this overwhelmingly unpopular garbage legislation.

In the words of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, “This vote will haunt Republicans for years to come.”