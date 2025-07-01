Thanks to President Donald Trump’s obsession with turning everything into a cash grab, you can now identify the most die-hard MAGA voters by a new smell.

The president’s latest cologne and perfume sets have officially hit the market, and his cultists can now spritz themselves with the scents for the low price of $249—or $398 if they buy two.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” he wrote via Truth Social Tuesday.

Out of originality, the president named the new smell “Victory 45-47,” basing the name off of his two presidential wins. Trump also strangely claims the fragrances are “all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women.”

The bottle appears to include a gold Trump statuette—perhaps from his trimmer days—with his signature scribble stamped at the base of the bottle.

“With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” the website description reads for the women’s perfume. “A sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”

While Trump’s marketing team seems to be all in on the idea, even Fox News host Jessica Tarlov slammed the product on Tuesday. Referencing the passing of Trump’s Medicaid-gutting budget bill, Tarlov tweeted, “16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume…”

Of course, the president is no stranger to a good grift. This past December, he was hocking a cologne and perfume set based off of the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt against him. That bottle had “Fight Fight Fight” plastered across the bottle. Bottles are still in stock, according to the website.

On top of that, Trump has hawked watches, guitars, shoes, bibles, and more. And certain business ventures, such as his profits in various cryptocurrency schemes, are generally managed by his sons.

Last month, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was backed into a corner when addressing his father’s memecoin, $TRUMP. During an interview on NewsNation, the reporter pointed out that Trump Sr. had made over $57 million from the memecoin. “So he does benefit financially,” the reporter said.

“But he doesn’t touch it. That’s all walled off,” Don Jr. said. “He doesn’t get involved in that.”

In other words, just trust us. He’s not dipping his hand into the honey jar.

As for Trump’s latest fragrance line, it’s just another one to add to the list of grift. On the bright side, it might make it easier to identify those MAGA voters who have left their red hats home for the day.

