Trump and cronies are giddy to trample human rights at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Because America needs to spend more money making life miserable for immigrants, now with the addition of dangerous wildlife.

JD Vance says millions losing health insurance is 'immaterial'

The GOP sure is the party of compassion.

DOJ is now targeting US citizens to help Trump hit his deportation goals

Apparently now having full citizenship in this country is not enough.

Cartoon: Get lost

Don’t let the hospital doors hit you on the way out.

Trump’s cruel budget bill squeaks by Senate

Never bet against the naysayers folding when Trump demands their fealty.

‘The girls’ renew their feud as Trump considers deporting Musk

The bromance may be over, but they’re not done punishing each other.

Republican states are embracing all the evil policies of Trump

From attacking trans people to stripping health care from millions, these evil states are doing it all.

