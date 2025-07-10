President Donald Trump can’t seem to get enough of Africa—or at least its “beautiful” reporters.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Trump scoured the media pool for his latest muse, African reporter Hariana Verás.

"Where is my reporter from Africa?” he asked with a sly smirk. “There you are. How are you? She's very famous in Africa."

Trump first crossed paths with Verás in the Oval Office late last month, when she recounted the suffering of citizens in the Congo.

“I saw hope. They have hope now for a better day in Congo,” she said.

And while Verás’ impassioned speech lasted minutes, going over plenty of possible talking points for Trump, he still only managed to cling to her appearance.

“That's so beautifully stated,” he began before diving into how "beautiful" Verás is.

“I'm not allowed to say that," he added. "You know that could be the end of my political career, but you are beautiful—and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you.”

In another awkward exchange Wednesday, Trump showered Liberian President Joseph Boakai with compliments for his well-spoken English.

"Such good English,” Trump said. “Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?"

And while Boakai accepted the compliment graciously, no one seemed to let Trump in on the fact that English is the official language of Liberia.

At least he didn’t go on a rant about Boakai’s looks.