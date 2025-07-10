The first rule of being an alpha male is to never outwardly say that you’re an alpha male. At least, that’s what President Donald Trump’s new pick for ambassador to Malaysia would tell you.

Nick Adams is a serially online MAGA supporter whose qualifications for Malaysian ambassador likely aren’t that far off from Trump’s ambassador to Greece nominee, Kimberly Guilfoyle. But if there’s one thing Adams definitely has in his armory of far-right expertise, it's that he’s unashamed of his deep-seated misogyny.

In an off-putting rant, the Australian-born naturalized citizen wrote about his “ideal woman” who is “low maintenance” and “picks me up from Hooters when I’ve had a few too many domestics with the boys.”

To make matters worse, Adams also dabbles in fan fiction in which he rants about hating having to wear protective eye gear against eclipses while calling women “good girls” who fetch him domestic beers. And, of course, they address him as an “alpha male” in these fantasies.

While the obvious art of trolling is written all over Adams’ social media, the question of how casual—or blatant—misogyny seems to be in the White House is ever present.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth passed through his Senate confirmation despite sexual abuse lawsuits and his own mother calling him a womanizer. And Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly blamed his ex-wife for his infidelity with more than 30 women.

And of course we can’t forget Guilfoyle herself, who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and at one point had the affection of the president. But when Trump Jr.’s new relationship caused chaos in MAGAland, Guilfoyle was conveniently given a job thousands of miles away.

The Trump administration is clearly for the boys, so surely “alpha male” Adams will fit right in.