Watch Trump being creepy—and dumb—again
There are many things you can call Trump—”appropriate” or a “feminist” is not one of them.
Texas Republicans are trying to rig the map for the next election
Sure, Texas just suffered a catastrophic flood, but the GOP wants to focus on gerrymandering instead.
Look just how much red counties depend on the government they hate
Red states are like those grown-up kids who yell about how much they hate their parents while living in their basement.
Cartoon: MAGAvision
Everything is upside-down.
You won't believe how badly Kristi Noem bungled Texas flood response
When in doubt, blame fake news.
Outgoing GOP senator finally finds his spine and shreds Pete Hegseth
Laying blame is easy when you have one foot out the door.
Transportation secretary takes his lack of expertise to NASA
So many jobs, so much incompetence.
