Watch Trump being creepy—and dumb—again

There are many things you can call Trump—”appropriate” or a “feminist” is not one of them.

Texas Republicans are trying to rig the map for the next election

Sure, Texas just suffered a catastrophic flood, but the GOP wants to focus on gerrymandering instead.

Look just how much red counties depend on the government they hate

Red states are like those grown-up kids who yell about how much they hate their parents while living in their basement.

Cartoon: MAGAvision

Everything is upside-down.

You won't believe how badly Kristi Noem bungled Texas flood response

When in doubt, blame fake news.

Outgoing GOP senator finally finds his spine and shreds Pete Hegseth

Laying blame is easy when you have one foot out the door.

Transportation secretary takes his lack of expertise to NASA

So many jobs, so much incompetence.

