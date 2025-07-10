Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin might be stripping away billions of dollars in grants, but at least he’s delivering hard-hitting information on beloved MAGA conspiracies.

After posting a video on X Thursday in which Zeldin announced a new website dispelling the concerns over chemtrails and contrails, he seems to be butting heads with his fellow Cabinet members.

“The Trump EPA is committed to total transparency. I tasked my team @EPA to compile everything we know about contrails and geoengineering to release to you now publicly. I want you to know EVERYTHING I know about these topics, and without ANY exception!” he wrote in the caption.

x YouTube Video

The new website lists contrails as a “normal” effect left behind by jets and the right-wing conspiratorial chemtrails as "inaccurate.”

But while Zeldin is shutting down conspiracies, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might not be too pleased.

Kennedy has been adamant about his mission to stop the “crime” of chemtrails since last year. And in April, the MAHA guru even took the conspiracy to Dr. Phil.

“That is not happening in my agency. We don’t do that. It’s done—we think—by DARPA, and a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel. Those materials are put in jet fuel,” he said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it. We’re bringing on somebody who’s gonna think only about that, find out who’s doing that and hold them accountable.”

Related | RFK Jr. fails to solve yet another MAGA conspiracy