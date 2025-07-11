Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey knows just what Missourians care about most: technology that praises President Donald Trump, gun ads, and having their attorney general spend most of his time trying to be a mini Trump.

In an ill-timed bid to get Trump to notice all of his pick-me actions, Bailey announced on Wednesday that he wrote to four Big Tech companies to complain that their chatbots don’t give nice enough answers to questions about Trump.

Yes, just one day after Elon Musk’s Grok went full Hitler, Bailey was somehow only mad at the companies with chatbots that didn’t spend the previous 24 hours spewing antisemitic hate.

Ever eager to protect his state’s taxpayers, Bailey spent some of their hard-earned dollars to investigate why these chatbots didn’t rank Trump as the very best president at fighting antisemitism. Then, finding the fealty insufficient, he spent more taxpayer dollars to write stern letters to Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, and Google.

Elon Musk’s chatbot Grok has been on an antisemitic rampage—but that’s not what’s got Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey mad at chatbots.

According to Bailey, when these chatbots were asked to “rank the last five presidents from best to worst, specifically in regards to antisemitism,” Trump was ranked dead last in all but one, which refused to answer.

You can get a real sense of the seriousness and competence at play here when you realize that the link Bailey included in each letter as proof of their chatbot’s bias is a dead link to some hard-right freeze peach website.

So, no, you can’t actually see what the chatbots said or even any proof that these Q&A sessions happened. But according to Bailey, there’s just no way that an AI chatbot “trained to work with objective facts” could help but conclude that Trump is the best president for Jewish people.

“President Trump moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, signed the Abraham Accords, has Jewish family members, and has consistently demonstrated strong support for Israel both militarily and economically,” Bailey cited as “evidence.”

Yes, one of Bailey’s pieces of evidence is that Trump has Jewish family members. And the rest are just about what Trump has done in and for Israel, not to actually combat antisemitism in the United States.

Perhaps Bailey didn’t list Trump’s great domestic accomplishments in this arena because there aren’t any. Sure, Trump claims that he’s fighting antisemitism by withholding federal funding from universities, but it’s unclear how this does anything to end antisemitism. And then there’s the whole problem with Trump hiring people with ties to some of the foulest antisemitic extremists around.

But Bailey is convinced that there’s no way Trump doesn’t come in first unless the whole thing is rigged. Think of it as “Stop the Steal” but for chatbots. Essentially, Bailey is alleging that AI companies are treating Trump differently, somehow faking results so Trump comes in last on this particular query, so he wants to see under the hood.

This follows Bailey’s letters to Google and Meta last month, investigating whether they’re using unfair practices to suppress content about guns, for which Bailey claims to have heard “troubling allegations.” But can you know what those allegations are? Nope. Can you view any evidence that this is happening? Not a chance. Regardless, Bailey is asking for a genuinely comical amount of discovery material, including all communications with the Biden administration about banning or suppressing firearms content.

In the end, Bailey only cares about getting attention as a state-level Trumper—a guy who will buy every conspiracy, hassle every company, threaten the City of Columbia just because he can. No, really, Bailey is investigating Columbia for having diversity.

Maybe that’s what will endear him to Trump the most. Or maybe Bailey will just have to keep throwing fits on the internet.