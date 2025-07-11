A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's threats are back in full force to wreck the economy

Fingers crossed he pulls another TACO.

Trump's racist 'border czar' admits ICE is breaking the law

"People need to understand they don't need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them.”

Trump team launches brutal purge of State Department workers

Who needs diplomacy anyhow?

Cartoon: Proudly not woke

Easy to see why the MyPillow guy is a fan of MAGA.

‘Make halal eight bucks again’: Zohran Mamdani has the blueprint

It hits at the key issue that defines basically every election.

Missouri AG tries to get Trump’s attention in the most pathetic way

What if all chatbots were racist?

Click here to see more cartoons.