Another one of President Donald Trump’s goons has given into the appeal of playing dress up for the sake of showing he means business.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared on Fox News Friday in a hard hat, safety goggles, and reflective vest to announce the opening of a new rare earths mine. Wright stood safely in front of the cameras with his new outfit on as he announced the new energy project.

The former CEO of oil and gas giant Liberty Energy channeled his colleague Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem for the TV hit, who has become a pro at playing dress up for the occasion. Noem—not unlike Attorney General Pam Bondi—has been spotted parading as U.S. Navy, a firewoman, a border patrol agent, and who knows what else since taking on her new role in Trump’s Cabinet.

But as for Wright, who has been tirelessly pushing unregulated energy across the U.S. with the help of his energy-focused Cabinet buddies—his outfit may be for show, but the mine is very real. The U.S. has officially opened its first rare earths mine in 70 years in Wyoming. The goods found in these mines have been a hot topic leading into Trump’s term when the president started talking about plans to take over Greenland because it is a mineral- and oil-dense island.

