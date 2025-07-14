A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump unleashes new hell on the economy—even if he pulls a TACO
Put simply, the economy is fucked.
Republicans bet on Trump in blue state governor races
Let’s hope it builds a blue wave.
Trump officials think fraud is just fine—if you're a Republican
When it comes to letting right-wingers get away with crimes, the Trump team won’t even pretend to back the blue.
Cartoon: Accident prone
Whoops—Elon Musk just keeps accidentally being a Nazi.
Trump and MAGA turn on each other over Epstein files
Hmm, any reason why he wouldn’t want a purported list of sex criminals released?
Biden smacks down GOP's fake scandal
The right just can’t let the autopen conspiracy go.
