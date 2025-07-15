President Donald Trump's approval rating among Latino voters is in free fall, as they realize that no one is safe from his evil deportation agenda. A YouGov poll released Monday found that Trump is a massive 27 points underwater among Hispanic voters, with 62% disapproving of the job Trump is doing as opposed to the 35% who approve.

That's a massive change from less than a month ago, when NPR/PBS News/Marist released a poll finding 49% of Latino voters disapproved of the job Trump is doing in office, as opposed to 44% who approved.

And the change is likely due to Trump’s handling of immigration, which voters are now overwhelmingly opposed to as he works to make good on his promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

“The word to describe Trump's net approval on immigration “oof.” Ranging from “horrible” (-27 pt) to “bad” (-7 pt), he's lost a ton of ground on what was his best issue. Could be a reason Trump's overall net approval among Hispanics has fallen: -2 pt in Feb to -26 pt in June,” CNN's Harry Enten wrote in a post on X.

The precipitous drop comes after Tom Homan, Trump's immigration czar, admitted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is racially profiling Latino people as they seek to meet White House aide and racist sociopath Stephen Miller's goal of arresting 3,000 undocumented immigrants per day.

"People need to understand ICE officers and Border Patrol, they don't need probable cause to walk up to somebody, briefly detain them, and question them," Homan said on Fox News, adding that he says ICE agents can detain people "based on … their physical appearance."

Trump is also cheering on the creation of “Alligator Alcatraz,” a temporary prison facility in the Florida Everglades where detained immigrants—most of whom either have no criminal records or minor traffic violations—are being housed in open-air cages under tents in the sweltering Florida heat. The Associated Press reported that the internment camp has squalid conditions, with wastewater on the floor, worms in the food, no access to showers, and those detained can only speak with attorneys by phone.

“There are really disturbing, vile conditions and this place needs to be shut the hell down,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told reporters on Sunday after she visited the facility.

Trump also disturbingly fantasized about immigrants at the facility being eaten by alligators if they tried to escape its inhumane conditions.

After Trump won in 2024, Republicans were ecstatic that he made gains among Latino voters, with Republicans bragging that it could be a permanent realignment.

But many of those voters have now turned on Trump, after realizing that he was never going to spare them his cruelty—even though it’s long been clear that he’s a racist. Now, it looks like Republicans are at risk of squandering their gains with Latino voters as they cheer on Trump’s immigration agenda, and gave him billions to make mask-wearing ICE goons the largest federal police force.