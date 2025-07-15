House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is leading an investigation into former President Joe Biden’s occasional use of an autopen. But according to a new report, Comer hasn’t exactly been putting pen to paper himself.

NBC News revealed that Comer’s signature on letters and subpoena notices related to the investigation is a digital image, inserted by someone else. Metadata confirms these weren’t created by Comer, and hovering over his signature in Adobe Acrobat shows it’s a digital stamp, not a handwritten signature.

In other words, Comer is investigating Biden for using an autopen while relying on a digital signature himself.

“Using digital signatures for official correspondence is a common practice for both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives,” a House Oversight Committee spokeswoman told NBC in response to a list of questions. “Chairman Comer has never hidden the fact that he uses a digital signature when appropriate, and he approves all official correspondence that is signed digitally.”

The spokeswoman added: “Legally binding subpoenas issued by Chairman Comer always bear a wet signature and are never signed using an autopen or digital signature. Comparing Chairman Comer’s use of digital signatures for letters to the unauthorized use of an autopen in the Biden White House for legally binding executive actions is absurd and misleading. The two are not even remotely comparable.”

NBC also found that all 16 letters Comer sent to former Biden White House officials requesting transcribed interviews were signed with inserted digital images, meaning they were not signed by the chairman himself.

To be clear, using digital signatures isn’t new in Washington. It’s long been standard practice across Congress and the White House, especially for routine correspondence. Members of Congress often rely on staff or digital stamps to respond to the large volume of mail they receive. Even the Jan. 6 committee used digital signatures on its official letters.

But critics argue that’s precisely the point.

“Comer using an autopen to investigate an autopen is just so James,” quipped Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz. “That’s what we love about him, his attention to detail.

Autopens also have precedent. The Department of Justice approved their use in 2005. Former President Barack Obama was the first to use it on legislation in 2011. Trump used the autopen, too, although he initially lied about it.

What’s changed is the Republican narrative: that Biden’s use of an autopen somehow proves he wasn’t aware of what he was signing.

Trump has gone as far as to call it “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history” and ordered a Department of Justice investigation. Biden has denied the claim, recently telling The New York Times, “I made every single”[ decision.

“I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much,” Biden said.

Comer’s committee has eagerly joined in, suggesting the use of the autopen may indicate Biden wasn’t in control. But they’ve yet to produce a single document proving that—or any actual evidence that Biden’s use of the device was inappropriate.

Comer has tried to distinguish between the practices.

“Presidents use the autopen, just like I use an autopen, or [Rep.] Jim Jordan or anyone else in Congress to sign correspondence to the massive amounts of messages that you get,” Comer told Newsmax this month. “But no one uses an autopen for legal documents. I can’t use an autopen to sign subpoenas. That’s my legal document. Subpoenas. I have to fly back to Washington, D.C., just to sign one piece of paper.”

Democrats disagree with this distinction. They argue Biden’s use of the autopen is within legal norms and far less troubling than Comer and Trump’s attempts to turn a nonissue into a scandal, while secretly using similar tools themselves.

“I think the American people are far more concerned about what Trump has to hide about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein than Biden’s legal use of autopen—a practice enjoyed by Comer, Trump, and virtually every elected official in Washington,” a Biden White House official said.