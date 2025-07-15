A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

What on earth are Elon Musk and Greg Abbott emailing about?

And why are they working so hard to keep it secret?

Trump's approval with Latino voters craters as he carries out evil deportation agenda

It’s surprising it took this long.

Republicans block Epstein files release as they bow to Trump

“This is about trust. Republicans said, 'Trust us. Vote for us and we will release these files.' Well here we are—they're backtracking.”

Cartoon: Extreme weather happening now!

It’s a shame there’s no way to find out about it.

Supreme Court further endorses Trump as king

The court just keeps enabling illegal behavior.

Top House Republican probes Biden for something he does himself

Always nice to see tax dollars being well spent.

Americans reject MAGA meanness as ‘Superman’ soars

Seems like “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow” may actually prevail, at least at the cinema.

