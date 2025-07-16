A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump really, really wants to tank the economy

And like so much of Trump’s agenda, it’s probably illegal.

Democrats slam Trump and GOP for cover-up of Epstein files

“Did anyone really think the sexual-predator president who used to party with Jeffrey Epstein was going to release the Epstein files?” 👀

Pentagon scales back its invasion of Los Angeles

Who knew TACO also applied to domestic military campaigns?

Bye-bye, Big Bird: GOP inches closer to gutting public media

Trump’s agenda will hit rural America the hardest.

Trump is gutting Medicaid—but rural America still won’t wake up

Seriously, it’s like the guy is trying to crush his rural base.

Cartoon: Tanks for nothing

First, Trump tanks the economy, then he tanks education.

