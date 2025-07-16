A few weeks ago, I told you that Donald Trump’s Department of Justice had launched an action against Daily Kos.

I couldn’t say much then—and I still can’t. As part of the resolution, we’re required to keep the nature of the action confidential for one year.

But here’s what I can say now: The DOJ has backed off. They’ve withdrawn. We stood our ground, and we won.

This victory didn’t happen by accident. We didn’t cozy up to Trump for special treatment. We didn’t flinch. And most importantly, you didn’t flinch either.

It’s easy to say “fight fight fight.” It’s something else entirely when doing so costs real money—especially while running an independent publication in a brutal media and political environment. But because this community stepped up when we asked, we were able to hire a top-notch legal team and face this challenge with confidence.

Without your support, this could’ve ended very differently.

And let’s be honest—this win feels even better because of how overwhelming things have felt lately. Under Trump, the courts and federal agencies have been warped into tools of political revenge. The news is a daily avalanche of chaos and cruelty. Tuning out is tempting.

So yes, in the grand scheme of things, this may be a small win. But for us, it’s huge. A real threat is off our back. And more importantly, it proves something powerful: Even in this darkness, we can fight back and win.

Now, for the first time in weeks, I can fully focus on something exciting: our future.

On Tuesday, we officially launched the capital campaign to build the next version of Daily Kos—a faster, stronger, more secure platform built to last for decades to come. It’s the most important project we’ve undertaken in years, and it’s the key to making sure we’re ready for whatever comes next. If you haven’t yet, please contribute to that exciting effort!

Frankly? It’s a lot more energizing to talk about building the future than fending off fascists.

Thank you for standing with us when it mattered most.

I promise, we wouldn’t have won without you. And we certainly wouldn’t be here without you.

And on May 6, 2026, I’ll be able—and happy—to tell the full story.