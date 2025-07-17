They’re having a meltdown over at r/conservative, the main political hub for right-wing users on Reddit. In thread after thread after thread after thread, pro-MAGA users are losing their minds over President Donald Trump’s gaslighting on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, a furious Trump called his own supporters “weaklings” for demanding his administration release the Epstein case files. He said his “PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’” and declared, “I don’t want their support anymore!”

Daaaamn. Epstein has been a central fixation of right-wing conspiracy theorists for years—one Trump himself has gleefully exploited. He repeatedly promoted the idea that Democrats, especially former President Bill Clinton, were implicated. And while the vast majority of the conspiracy ecosystem is nonsense, there is a legitimate core question: Who were the powerful people who abused the underage girls Epstein trafficked? If his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of helping traffic the girls, who were the clients?

That gap in public knowledge—i.e., verifiable crimes but very few named perpetrators—has long fueled the Epstein conspiracies. And now Trump is pretending it’s all a “Hoax”? Even his base isn’t buying it.

For the first time in memory, a significant chunk of Trump’s online base is taking off the blinders. They’re not just furious that Trump is calling the Epstein files a Democratic smear job—they’re seeing it in the context of broader betrayals:

There are countless comments like that one: Trump said he’d end the war in Ukraine and cut the debt but now he’s arming Ukraine and signed a spending bill that adds trillions to the deficit. I want him to support Ukraine (assuming he doesn’t flip-flop), but it’s enraging his fanbase that loves Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And the budget deficit? His base doesn’t yet realize how badly this bill will gut rural America—but they do know it explodes the deficit.

And yet … none of that made them waver much. Not until now. Not until Epstein.

And Trump is so rattled by the backlash that he’s pretending to dump them before they can dump him. “I don’t want their support anymore!” he wrote in Wednesday’s Truth Social post.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. Never underestimate the cult’s ability to rationalize themselves back into his arms. But this time? This break feels real. It might finally be too deep to mend.