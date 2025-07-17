New concerns about President Donald Trump’s mental state are being raised after he recounted a story purportedly involving his college professor uncle and the Unabomber that simply never happened.

Speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Trump claimed that his late uncle John Trump taught Unabomber Ted Kaczynski at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He then claimed that he quizzed his uncle about his supposed student.

“Kaczynski was one of his students. Do you know who Kaczynski was? There’s very little difference between a madman and a genius,” Trump told the audience. “I said, ‘What kind of a student was he, Uncle John—Dr. John Trump? I said, ‘What kind of a student?’ And he said, ‘Seriously good.’ He said he’d go around correcting everybody. But it didn’t work out too well for him.”

None of this ever happened.

As CNN reports, Trump’s uncle died in 1985. While Kaczynski’s streak of homicidal bombings began in 1978, his identity was unknown to the public until his arrest in 1996—11 years after John Trump’s death.

Also, Kaczynski was not a student at MIT. He attended Harvard University and the University of Michigan.

“We have no enrollment record or information that Ted Kaczynski ever attended MIT,” a spokesperson told CNN.

The completely invented interaction gives renewed fodder to ongoing concerns about Trump’s mental state.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump

In June, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that Trump “lost it,” and that he noticed a change in Trump’s behavior compared to past personal interactions.

“He is not the same person that I dealt with just four years ago, and he’s incapable of even a train of thought,” Newsom told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

And this keeps happening.

Trump has repeatedly mixed up key historical facts and figures, including forgetting the leaders of foreign nations—a vital part of his job as president. When running for office in 2024, he confused former Speaker Nancy Pelosi with his then-GOP rival Nikki Haley.

While corporate media tirelessly went after President Joe Biden’s mental acuity and age, there has largely been silence about Trump’s numerous episodes of mental misfiring.

As recently as last Friday, Trump even claimed that he saw Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “on Fox News this morning.” Hegseth did not appear on the network.

As commander in chief of the U.S. military, Trump recently used his presidential power to order a strike on Iran. In addition to his other duties, which give him access to national security secrets, his inability to demonstrate mental soundness adds to existing concerns about his fitness to lead.