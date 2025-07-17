President Donald Trump’s recent handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case files marks one of the few times where his MAGA base is not marching in lockstep with him. Trump and the Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, continue to stonewall efforts to release documents related to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was also charged with trafficking underaged girls.

While most congressional Republicans have resisted Democratic attempts to make the information public, a few have broken ranks. However, among conservative pundits, some prominent figures are more openly criticizing Trump.

White supremacist and former Mar-a-Lago dinner guest Nick Fuentes complained on a recent episode of his podcast that Trump’s actions regarding the Epstein case proves he is a “scam artist.”

“This entire thing has been a scam,” Fuentes said. “We are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. And the liberals were right—the MAGA supporters were had.”

x Nick Fuentes to Trump: "Fúck you. You suck. You're fat, you're a joke, you're stupid, you're not funny... This entire thing has been a scam. We're gonna look back at MAGA movement as the biggest scam in history. The liberals were right... we will see Trump as a scam artist." pic.twitter.com/yEEYZmzM8r — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 17, 2025

Longtime Trump supporter and notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also complained about Trump’s actions and rhetoric chastising conservatives for their concern about the Epstein cover-up.

“Trump, if this continues down this line, if he starts saying ‘I'll excommunicate people,’ well—you're not allowed, unless it's a cult, to say to people, ‘You either agree with everything I do and don't question things, or you're not in our club. I don't want you.’ Well, that kinda sounds like a thoroughbred cult to me,” Jones said on his show on Wednesday.

Right-wing pundit Matt Walsh, who is most notorious for his attacks on transgender rights, conceded on his Monday show that Trump had mishandled the issue.

“Pam Bondi needs to go, at a minimum,” he said, and accused her of lying to the public about Epstein’s purported client list, which she claimed to have during a Fox News interview in February.

Despite the protests of his true believers, Trump has always used his position to hype conspiracy theories without delivering on them. Before he became president, Trump claimed that private investigators were set to expose former President Barack Obama for purportedly not being a U.S. citizen. That never happened—but figures like Jones and Walsh continued to back him.

Now that they are on the other end of Trump’s lies, they are newly critical.

Trump is continuing his efforts to spin the story, including firing federal prosecutor Maurene Comey, who put Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars. But the anger at Trump is real from all sides, and his old technique for dodging blame doesn't seem like it will work this time.