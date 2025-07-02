President Donald Trump's destructive trade policy appears to finally be having the devastating impact on the job market that economists predicted, as ADP reported on Wednesday that private employers shed 33,000 jobs in June amid uncertainty created by Trump’s nonsensical tariffs.

"Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said in a news release.

The ADP jobs report was massively different from the 100,000 jobs economists predicted would be added to the private sector. It came the same day the tech giant Microsoft announced that it is cutting another 9,000 jobs—bringing the company’s total job cuts this year to more than 15,000.

Economists are directly attributing June’s private sector job losses to Trump’s tariffs, which are raising the cost of doing business.

"ADP June employment report reaffirms what many of us have been pointing out—small & mid sized firms, which do not have adequate financial depth to absorb tariff induced price increases, are pulling back on the pace of hiring," economist Joseph Brusuelas, a member of the Wall Street Journal's economic forecasting panel, said in a post on X.

Even Fox Business—part of the Fox propaganda network that cheerleads for Trump—couldn't sugarcoat the news.

"Our big surprise today had to be that ADP report on private sector employment. That was down by 33,000 jobs! The labor market is softening. It's flattening out. And that tells me that companies can go ahead and increase prices in response to higher tariffs, but I don't think that consumers are gonna respond positively," economist John Lonski said on Fox Business.

While the ADP report showed that Trump's policies are hurting the economy, Trump himself posted a lie-filled Truth Social post that claimed everything is great! He said his tariffs are working just as he intended, and he said the "One Big, Beautiful Bill"—which hurts the poor and working class in order to give tax cuts to the rich—will make things even better.

“Nobody wants to talk about GROWTH, which will be the primary reason that the Big, Beautiful Bill will be one of the most successful pieces of legislation ever passed,” Trump said, again lying about the impacts of the bill that will kick millions off health care and food stamps while cutting taxes for the rich and exploding the deficit to levels that put the U.S. economy at risk.

“THIS GROWTH has already begun at levels never seen before. Trillions of Dollars are now being invested into the USA, more than ever before. Likewise, hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Tariffs are filling up the coffers of Treasury. The Tariff money has already arrived and is setting new records! We are growing our way out of the Sleepy Joe Biden MESS that he and the Democrats left us, and it is happening much faster than anyone thought possible. Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED! As they say, Trump’s been right about everything, and this is the easiest of them all to predict. Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around. We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a “DEAD” Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the “HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!” MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Yea, and up is down, left is right, and Oceania had always been at war with Eastasia.