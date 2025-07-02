Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump, complained to Fox News on Tuesday night about criticism of Florida’s new migrant detention camp.

Asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about concerns that the conditions in the camp are dehumanizing, Miller had some strong words to share.

“What’s dehumanizing is when American citizens are stripped of their rights and their liberties by the invasion of illegal aliens. What is dehumanizing is when Democrats let alien rapists into the country to attack our children,” Miller said.

Miller has spent his career, largely in white supremacist circles, tirelessly attacking and maligning immigrants. He is widely considered the architect of Trump’s most-venomous anti-immigrant policy.

Trump toured the Florida camp after making sadistic comments about how migrants should run in a zigzag pattern to escape being eaten and attacked by alligators and snakes. The facility, branded by the right as “Alligator Alcatraz,” has come under criticism because residents will be housed in hastily erected temporary tents in an area that is incredibly hot and humid.

Related | Trump and cronies are giddy to trample human rights at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Miller’s rant was triggered by an MSNBC appearance the same day by Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, a Democrat. Jones told the network he thought the camp was “disgusting” and a work of “political theater” by national and Florida Republicans. He cited concerns with detainees being subjected to the rising heat index in Florida and impact from hurricanes.

The senator also called out Republicans for using the camp as a fundraising tactic. The Florida Republican Party is currently selling “Alligator Alcatraz” merchandise on its website, including branded shirts and caps.

Miller has been tasked with devising Trump’s immigration policies and Trump’s approval on this key issue has been tanking. As is often the case, instead of pulling back, Miller went to the sympathetic airwaves of Fox and loudly demanded obedience.