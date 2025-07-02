A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's tariffs beat up economy as private sector loses jobs in June

Not even Fox News can sugarcoat this news.

CBS News disgraces itself as parent company bends to Trump

Looks like the First Amendment is the first to go.

Ex-FBI agent accused of urging to kill cops on Jan. 6 joins Trump’s DOJ

He’s now running Trump’s revenge tour.

Wisconsin Supreme Court reminds us all why judicial elections matter

It’s not great that courts have become an expensive partisan battleground, but paying attention to them is more important than ever.

Cartoon: The Trump legacy

History will remember.

Red state agriculture commissioners abandon farmers to do Trump’s bidding

It’s a pathetic attempt to get the president’s attention.

