In the most predictable series of events, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said that she feels duped by President Donald Trump for not sticking to the agreement they made in exchange for her cowardly vote for the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act."

“I feel cheated. I feel like we made a deal and then hours later, a deal was made to somebody else,” she told the Alaska Daily News.

Murkowski was referencing the Senate's changes to the House version of the bill, which protected tax credits for wind and solar projects for 12 months as opposed to their immediate cancellation.

But just 6 days after the Senate passed the bill—thanks to Murkowski's vote—Trump issued an executive order declaring that, within 45 days, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent could begin terminating wind and solar tax credits and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum could create new regulations on clean energy projects.

U.S. wind turbines

Burgum already heeded that directive, making a new rule that requires giving approval for any wind or solar project that is to be built on federal land—which could be an effort to slow those projects beyond the 12-month window to ensure that they are killed.

Murkowski said that this "just pulls the rug out from underneath the deal.

"I read it as just a total affront to what we had negotiated," she said. “So now you have an executive order that goes against what the president himself signed into law, in my view.”

Of course, anyone with half a brain knows that Trump’s promises are meaningless, and since he has a bizarre and notorious hatred of wind power—making insane false claims that wind turbines make whales “crazy” and cause cancer—it’s not shocking that he’s trying to stop wind energy projects.

Aside from the fact that Murkowski feels "cheated," Trump's executive order will have negative effects for all Americans, who will see their energy bills skyrocket due to an increasing demand for energy. And of course, people in states that voted for Trump will experience the highest price increases.

“The president and Secretary Burgum will then be responsible for raising electricity prices on every state in this country because that will be the end result of that kind of abuse of permitting,” Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico told Politico. “I would warn them if they create this as a precedent and it survives, a future administration could play the same game with oil and gas pipelines and leases.”