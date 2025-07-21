During a press conference on Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took time away from failing Texans recovering from deadly floods to throw New York City Mayor Eric Adams under the bus.

“I know you guys have got a leadership election in this country, or in this city that's going to be happening soon,” Noem told reporters. “Boy, start looking at the candidates today and see which one is going to start making the city safer. Because you've got a mayor today that could have done better and could have done better—and maybe he'd have more support today if he had, if he'd have put his people first.

So much for the former Democrat’s attempts to cozy up to President Donald Trump during a very public corruption case. As Noem’s comments make clear, Trump’s Cabinet members have little interest in loyalty unless it serves their personal political needs. There is no amount of genuflecting that will shield you from being sold down the river in order to deflect blame.

Adams' increasingly desperate bid to remain both in power and out of legal jeopardy has culminated in him leaving the Democratic Party after realizing he had little chance of securing its mayoral nomination. If Adams’ plan was to court moderate Republican voters in the upcoming race against popular progressive mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Trump’s team of terrorists aren’t going to be much help.