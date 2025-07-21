A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump wants to make team names racist again

Because there is nothing more pressing for the president to focus on right now.

Here's why your hamburger might cost you an arm and a leg

Consumers will soon be beefing over the price of beef.

Shocker: Lisa Murkowski admits she fell for Trump's BS again

If only someone, anyone had told her the convicted felon is a liar and a cheat.

Cartoon: The don't thinker

Education is overrated.

This upcoming House special election could predict a 2026 blue wave

Democrats have a real chance to pick up a seat, thanks to Trump’s ongoing train wreck.

Why have rules protecting consumers and workers when you could just not?

The Trump administration’s goal: reward corporate interests and the ultrarich while making life worse for the rest of us.

Trump's team throws frenemy Eric Adams under the bus

Shocker: Bad things happen to bad people because of bad people.

