House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries continues to push the Trump administration to release the long-promised “Epstein files,” which purportedly detail the network of power tied to serial sexual predator, convicted sex trafficker, and onetime Donald Trump bestie Jeffrey Epstein.

"Let's be clear about the situation here: Jeffrey Epstein was a friend of Donald Trump,” the New York Democrat told reporters during a Monday press conference. “Jeffrey Epstein was arrested during the Trump administration. Jeffrey Epstein was detained during the Trump administration. Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide during the Trump administration.”

Related | Trump melts down after lewd letter to Jeffrey Epstein is made public

“Does any of that, in your view, have anything to do with President Joe Biden? Why do we think President Joe Biden or President Barack Obama's names are being invoked?” Jeffries asked, pointing to Trump’s public meltdowns and finger-pointing over each new revelation concerning his relationship to Epstein as distractions from the real story.

“Because Donald Trump is running scared and the Trump administration is running scared. What are they hiding from the American people? Release the files so that the American people can make a decision on their own,” he continued. “This has nothing to do with a Democratic-led conspiracy theory. And the facts and the chronology make that clear."

Since announcing his first run for president in 2015, Trump has weathered numerous sexual assault claims, legal defeats that call his moral decency into question, and even audio tape of his vulgar attitudes toward women.

But his resistance and public unraveling when it comes to releasing the federal government’s findings about his former associate are alarming—even to his most rabid MAGA followers.