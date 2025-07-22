While speaking with reporters Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked if he thought anyone should be criminally investigated by the Department of Justice for the “treasonous conspiracy” that Trump’s 2016 presidential election win was due to Russian interference.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard recently claimed that President Barack Obama orchestrated a massive conspiracy during the 2016 election cycle to ruin Trump.

“The leader of the gang was President Obama—Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump said, naming President Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey as co-conspirators.

He went on to say, “He's guilty. It's not a question. You know, I like to say, let's give it time. It's there. He's guilty. This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody's ever even imagined, even in other countries.”

Trump’s latest rant seems to be another desperate attempt to distract from his ongoing and increasingly disturbing failure to release the long-promised “Epstein files.”

On Monday, in a similar bid to pander to the MAGA base, Attorney General Pam Bondi released unrelated documents tied to the assasination of Martin Luther King Jr., and, yes, once more, Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to Trump's efforts during a press conference on Monday, saying that he and the GOP are “running scared.” He reminded the public that invoking the names of Obama and Biden is merely a smokescreen.

The real issue remains: Trump’s broken promise to release the details about alleged sex trafficker and his buddy, Jeffrey Epstein.