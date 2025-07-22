A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
ICE is paying retirees big bucks to come back and terrorize immigrants
It takes a heartless person and a lot of money to do this awful job.
Senate candidate shows Democrats how to run on Trump’s Epstein scandal
Sometimes you just have to be direct.
White House offers new shiny objects to distract from Epstein scandal
From assassination files to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, Trump is willing to try anything.
Trump's tariffs are wrecking this key industry
Big Auto is losing billions.
Cartoon: Can't touch this
Trump just can’t escape.
Top House Republican will never stop investigating Biden
Rep. James Comer is a dog with a bone when it comes to Biden.
‘Border czar’ makes ridiculous excuse for ICE goons acting like Nazis
Sure, rhetoric is the real problem here.
Trump team fails to get lax sentence for cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
For once, justice is (kind of) served.
Here’s how Trump wants to weaponize the DOJ next
When in doubt, use a conspiracy theory.
FEMA official quits after Trump cuts hobble Texas flood response
Cuts to federal agencies are doing more and more damage.
