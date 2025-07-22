A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

ICE is paying retirees big bucks to come back and terrorize immigrants

It takes a heartless person and a lot of money to do this awful job.

Senate candidate shows Democrats how to run on Trump’s Epstein scandal

Sometimes you just have to be direct.

White House offers new shiny objects to distract from Epstein scandal

From assassination files to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, Trump is willing to try anything.

Trump's tariffs are wrecking this key industry

Big Auto is losing billions.

Cartoon: Can't touch this

Trump just can’t escape.

Top House Republican will never stop investigating Biden

Rep. James Comer is a dog with a bone when it comes to Biden.

‘Border czar’ makes ridiculous excuse for ICE goons acting like Nazis

Sure, rhetoric is the real problem here.

Trump team fails to get lax sentence for cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid

For once, justice is (kind of) served.

Here’s how Trump wants to weaponize the DOJ next

When in doubt, use a conspiracy theory.

FEMA official quits after Trump cuts hobble Texas flood response

Cuts to federal agencies are doing more and more damage.

