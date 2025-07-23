A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump: Actually, the Epstein scandal is great for me

The man never polls better than he does in his own head.

‘Release the damn files’: Outgoing GOP senator slams Trump over Epstein

At this point, we’ll take any criticism of Trump from the right.

Secret memo reportedly reveals Trump doesn't actually care about the border

Who needs borders when you can just deport anyone you don’t like?

Trump deals another blow to American automakers

Make America walk everywhere.

Big Lie-boosting election clerk is begging for Trump to save her

Tina Peters simply will not go away.

Cartoon: Ozzy

RIP to the Prince of Darkness.

Conservative rich dudes think they'll Make Movies Great Again

Ah, yes, a Palantir-Ayn Rand mashup. Just what literally no one wanted.

