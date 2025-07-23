National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard is working her ass off to deflect the growing scrutiny over the Epstein files. After accusing President Barack Obama of a “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, she’s now refusing to provide any real evidence.

When asked to back up her accusation during a press conference Wednesday, Gabbard told reporters that they needed to figure out for themselves how to connect the dots—which two bipartisan National Intelligence committees were unable to connect.

"I'm not asking you to take my word for it. I'm asking you in the media to conduct honest journalism and the American people to see for yourself in the documents that we've released now,” she said.

According to The New York Times, these “new” documents show nothing more than the internal debate within the intelligence community, but they do not contradict the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2020 findings: Russia did try to interfere in the 2016 election in favor of Trump.

An Obama spokesperson has called Gabbard’s accusations “ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,“ to which Gabbard gave a very ironic response.

"It's a disservice to the American people that former President Obama's office and others who are criticizing the transparency that is being delivered by releasing these documents. They are doing a disservice to the American people and trying to deflect away from their culpability in what is a historic scandal,” she said.

Projection much?

Gabbard’s press appearance followed a statement on X calling this calorie-free conspiracy theory “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.”

Meanwhile, Trump is off in a fantasy land insisting that his approval ratings are rising, even as his refusal to release the Epstein files increases concerns across party lines.