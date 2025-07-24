You may want to stock up on your Halloween candy early. Food giant Nestle on Thursday announced that price hikes are coming for Kit Kat bars thanks to President Donald Trump's nonsensical tariffs.

“Will we need a bit more [pricing action]? We might need a little bit more, but most of it is already done and will be seen reflected in the next quarters," Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe said in an earnings call, according to CNBC.

Freixe blamed tariffs for the price hikes, saying the levies have made the price of cocoa increase, necessitating Nestle's decision to raise the cost of its candy bars.

“We face an unprecedented scenario, where two of our major commodities have reached historical highs,” Freixe said, referring to cocoa as well as coffee, which Nestle also said will also increase in price.

The Hershey Company manufacturing plant in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Nestle is not the only company raising prices because of Trump's idiotic trade policy. Hershey—which makes so many of the candy brands we know and love including Reese’s, Hershey Kisses, Milk Duds, Whoppers, and more—also said it is increasing prices by double digits due to rising cocoa costs.

At least Hershey said those price increases will happen later in the fall, after Halloween. And some of those costs are related to the fact that Africa—where most of the world’s cocoa is produced—is experiencing droughts that have created a cacao shortage and thus price increases. But tariffs are having an impact, too.

Cacao is a commodity that cannot be produced in most of the United States, as it requires a tropical climate to grow. Thus, almost all cacao is imported—which means it faces the 10% tariff that Trump placed on nearly every country on the planet.

Trump had also threatened to implement a 21% tariff on the Ivory Coast in Africa—the largest producer of cacao in the world—before he paused those tariffs. It’s unclear if Trump would put those tariffs back into effect on Aug. 1, the new arbitrary deadline he created for countries to strike trade agreements with him before his insane tariffs go back into place.

Indeed, Trump’s tariffs have made food prices steadily increase, with beef specifically seeing a major price bump.

Amazon has also been raising the cost of household items, as has Walmart, Costco, and Target.

It's why Trump's approval on inflation is in the toilet. Just 36% of voters approve of his handling of the issue, according to a new Fox News poll released Wednesday.

It’s why Trump has taken to lying about the issue to try to improve his standing. But lying can’t get him far when it comes to pocketbook issues, as Americans see with their own eyes how much items cost.