The popular animated show “South Park” came gunning for President Donald Trump in the premiere of its 27th season on Wednesday night.

The episode depicted Trump in bed with Satan and tackled the president’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan asked Trump at one point in the episode.

Along with the episode, the creators website called “He Trumped Us,” styled to resemble the “He Gets Us” ads, which promote Christianity and regularly air during sporting events. However, the “South Park” guys’ site strikes a far, far different note.

It features a scathing PSA attacking both Trump and the show’s own corporate backer, Paramount. The two-minute video begins with the animated characters agreeing to settle a lawsuit with Trump, a jab at the recent embarrassing deal CBS—which Paramount owns—made with Trump. The rest of the video is a satirical, computer-manipulated takedown of Trump that you’ll have to see to believe.

The video, it must be said, is not safe for work.

This bold bit of satire comes on the heels of Trump critic Stephen Colbert’s popular late-night show on CBS being abruptly canceled, with its final episodes airing next May. And the PSA’s use of “synthetic media,” as the video’s YouTube page describes it, is particularly fitting because of Trump’s penchant for reposting inflammatory, AI-generated material.