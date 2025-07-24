Lara Trump won’t be running for Senate in North Carolina after all.

The former RNC co- chair, whose political experience sticks close to President Donald Trump’s campaigns, made the announcement Thursday morning via X.

“After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time,” she wrote. “I am deeply grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from the people of my home state whom I love so much. While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads.”

Eric and Lara Trump stand behind President Donald Trump.

Instead of giving a go at a Senate run, Lara will be continuing her years-long attempt at a beleaguered singing career. The mother of two and wife of Eric Trump released her new Christian music single, “Eyes of God,” on Thursday. The rest of her debut album, “Just Lara,” will drop in August.

“This song is a reminder that we are all more alike than we are different – everyone is dealing with different highs and lows and, in the era of hiding behind a screen, we should all take a moment to give one another a little grace,” she told The Telegraph. “Instead of turning to a negative comment, maybe it’s time we all turn to God.”

And while she won’t be politically involved in North Carolina or her current home state of Florida—which was also a rumored possibility—she is still heavily involved at Fox News.

Just last week, Lara interviewed her father-in-law on the anniversary of his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In other words, Lara might be passing on a Senate run, but her presence in the Trump White House isn’t wavering.

Not to mention, she’s doing a great job of following in Trump’s grifting footsteps.