There is no doubt that the American public is pissed off about Donald Trump’s cover-up around the Epstein files—and his most loyal Republican minions are feeling the wrath.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was called a “pedophile” by a heckler during a press conference in Manatee County on Thursday. DeSantis was talking about the death of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan when a man stood up and shouted “Alligator Alcatraz, that’s your fucking legacy.”

The protester was referring to the human rights disaster masquerading as a state-run immigration detention center that DeSantis eagerly built and funded at Trump’s request.

“You bowed down to a fucking pedophile. You’re a fucking pedophile,” the man continued as security escorted him from the room. “Donald Trump and all of you are fucking Nazis.”

Republicans are working hard to deflect attention from Trump’s failure to deliver the long-promised Epstein files. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson even started Congress’ summer break early to delay any vote on the matter until at least September. Right-wing news outlets are, in turn, running around like a chicken with its feathers on fire looking to latch on to any other conspiracy theory they can find so that the Epstein scandal blows over.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is debasing herself in order to concoct the biggest nothingburger distraction in recent memory. She is alleging that former President Barack Obama orchestrated a vast conspiracy to undermine Trump that goes back almost a decade.

But despite all of their desperate efforts, that has not stopped the ongoing news cycle from linking Trump to his old buddy Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking women and underage girls. And Trump’s eager Republican enablers are deservedly feeling the fallout—just like DeSantis did on Thursday.