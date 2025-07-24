A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

The worst person you know just filed the worst abortion lawsuit in Texas

The arguments are nonsense, but that doesn’t matter when the courts are stuffed with conservatives eager to ban abortion.

Sorry, kids: Trump's tariffs are coming for your Halloween candy

His tariffs are truly ruining everything.

Fox News in crisis mode over Epstein bombshell

Leave it to Fox News to always cover for Dear Leader.

Cartoon: Why power hates humor

It’s the best-kept secret weapon.

'South Park' dresses down Trump in shocking PSA

You’ll truly have to see it to believe it.

GOP senators push Obama conspiracy to hide Trump’s Epstein scandal

This is one seriously far-fetched distraction.

Columbia caves to Trump, setting dangerous precedent for higher ed

How far the great (institutions) have fallen.

'That's bullsh-t': Pete Buttigieg slams Trump’s anti-DEI crusade

Mayor Pete tells it like it is.

